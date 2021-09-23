(WHDH) — A vaccine that protects humans against the itchy rash caused by poison ivy is reportedly in the works.

Researchers at the University of Mississippi are “proceeding” with a compound called “PDC-APB,” which would be injected as a vaccine once every year or two to prevent poison ivy misery, Scientific American reported.

Ray Hage, the CEO of Hapten Sciences, told the news outlet that the shot will also prove effective against poison oak and sumac.

“We believe the shot will lead to desensitization and reduce or eliminate reactions to poison ivy, oak, and sumac.”

Hage also stated that the vaccine “works well” in guinea pigs, has passed initial safety testing in humans, and is about to be evaluated in a small controlled trial.

Biochemist Sven-Eric Jordt, who works in a lab at Duke University that investigates pain and itch mechanisms, noted that antihistamines and cortisone cream do little good in providing relief from poison ivy exposure.

Scientists have been working to extend their work to humans, but Jordt added that it has been hard to attract study funding and to obtain tissue samples from poison ivy patients.

Tens of millions of Americans contract poision ivy every year, data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)