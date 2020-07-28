Report: Veteran safety Patrick Chung becomes 6th Patriots player to opt out of 2020 season

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung speaks with members of the media during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Veteran safety Patrick Chung has reportedly become the sixth New England Patriots player to opt-out of the upcoming NFL season.

Chung told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he plans to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Super Bowl champion has become the sixth Patriot to opt out, joining offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, offensive lineman Najee Toran, fullback Danny Vitale, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, and running back Brandon Bolden, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to Gillette Stadium on Monday for COVID-19 testing. The rest of the team is slated to undergo testing on Tuesday.

Players with two negative tests will be granted access to the team facilities on Friday and Saturday to begin training for the upcoming season.

Patriots lose another key defender…. https://t.co/ESBOZ4n3yV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)