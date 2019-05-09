Report: Veteran TE Benjamin Watson returning to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints.
Watson, who was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, will sign a one-year deal with New England worth $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In six seasons with the Patriots, Watson caught 20 touchdown passes. He has 44 career scores and 530 receptions for 5,885 yards.
The 38-year-old announced his retirement in December before deciding to return to New England.
It’s not clear what Watson’s role will be in the offense. New England signed fellow tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in April.
