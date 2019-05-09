Report: Veteran TE Benjamin Watson returning to Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson talks to reporters during a media availability in the locker room at the team's football facility in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, 2007. The Patriots will face the New York Jets in an AFC divisional contest in Foxborough Sunday. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Veteran tight end Benjamin Watson is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints.

Watson, who was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, will sign a one-year deal with New England worth $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots intend to sign former Saints’ tight end Ben Watson to a one-year, $3 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019

In six seasons with the Patriots, Watson caught 20 touchdown passes. He has 44 career scores and 530 receptions for 5,885 yards.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement in December before deciding to return to New England.

It’s not clear what Watson’s role will be in the offense. New England signed fellow tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in April.

