Report: West Point posthumously admits Stoneman Douglas JROTC student

PARKLAND, FLA. (WHDH) — He dreamed of going to West Point after graduating from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After dying a hero while saving fellow students, the military academy has decided to posthumously admit Peter Wang to its Class of 2025, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The 15-year-old was a JROTC cadet who died in his uniform, holding the door open to allow others to escape as accused gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in the school’s freshman building last Wednesday.

A petition calling for a full honors military funeral called Wang a hero, saying his “selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area.”

West Point alumni Chad Maxey told the Sun-Sentinel that the academy will send a letter of admission and honorarium tokens to Wang’s family. He would have been a member of the 2025 class.

Wang’s funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Coral Springs.

