Reported armed carjacking in Weymouth under investigation

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in Weymouth.

State police stopped a car on Route 3, just north of Route 18, around midnight.

The car was towed to the Weymouth Police Department, according to state police.

State police did not say if there were any arrests.

