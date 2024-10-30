FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police responded to a report of an assault, police said.

At around 1:59 p.m., officers responded to the report at Goodrich Academy, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox