FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police responded to a report of an assault, police said.

At around 1:59 p.m., officers responded to the report at Goodrich Academy, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

