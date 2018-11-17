Reported sexual assault under investigation at King Philip Regional High School

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - King Philip Regional School officials said Saturday that they are investigating a report of sexual assault that happened off school grounds.

One student is accusing another of sexual assault at King Philip Regional High School located on Franklin St. in Wrentham according to a statement released by King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni.

It is unclear when or where this alleged assault took place, however, school officials say they are addressing this report according to their guidelines and procedures.

The police department where the alleged incident occurred and all appropriate agencies were immediately notified, officials say.

Counselors and support staff will be made available to students next week.

