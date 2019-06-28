Reported shark sighting prompts closure of Duxbury Beach

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury Beach was closed Friday following a reported shark sighting, officials said.

Duxbury Beach Operations said in a tweet just before 2 p.m. that the beach was shut down due to an “unconfirmed” shark sighting near the shoreline.

The beach will be closed to the public for about an hour.

No additional information was immediately available.

There has been an unconfirmed shark sighting off of the 1st Crossover. Duxbury Beach is temporarily closed (1 hour). — DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) June 28, 2019

