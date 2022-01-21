DUNBAR, W.V. (WHDH) — A news reporter in West Virginia said she is doing OK after getting hit by a car while on-air on Thursday morning.

WSAZ reporter Tori Yorhey was about to give a live report on a water main break due to freezing temperatures when a car came up from behind and hit her in the back.

“I just got hit by a car but I’m OK,” she can be heard saying on live TV.

As Yorgey got up, the driver who hit her came over to apologize.

Yorgey remained her composure as the anchor asked where she got hit.

“I don’t even know, Tim,” she said. “My whole life just flashed before my eyes.”

Yorgey then moved the camera to another spot and continued her report.

She took to Twitter to write, “I am flattered by the kindness and well wishes. I am feeling fine, just a little sore!”

Yorgey then went on to explain that anchor Tim Irr could not see what was happening at the moment of the crash and that “he is one of the kindest people I know, and was first to call to check on me.”

Wow. I am flattered by the kindness and well wishes. I am feeling fine, just a little sore! Thank you all so much.



For the record: @WSAZirr couldn’t see what was happening in that moment. He is one of the kindest people I know, and was first to call to check on me. pic.twitter.com/kusuDnEvfG — Tori Yorgey (@toriyorgeytv) January 20, 2022

