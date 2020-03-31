Reporter trying to work from home interrupted by shirtless dad while filming segment on coronavirus

(WHDH) — A news reporter in Florida experienced the difficulties of working from home when her shirtless father inadvertently got caught on camera as she filmed a segment.

Jessica Lang, who reports for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was in the middle of a segment about the coronavirus when her dad walked into the video frame with his stomach out as he put on his T-shirt.

“What did you do, mom?” Lang can be heard saying to her mother, who was standing behind the camera.

Lang then turned around and saw her dad standing behind her.

“Dad! Holy crap!” she said with her fists raised in frustration.

Lang posted a clip of the encounter to her Twitter page, writing, “Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said.”

Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)