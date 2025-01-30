BOSTON (WHDH) - A Russian news agency reported a married couple who were world champion figure skaters were on board the flight that crashed into a military helicopter near Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

Further reporting from the Wall Street Journal reported that the couple, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were working at the Skating Club of Boston.

The couple reportedly settled in Massachusetts after retiring from the sport and transitioning to coaching.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that members of the skating community were aboard the flight, saying in part:

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

