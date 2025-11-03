BOSTON (WHDH) - According to reports, third baseman Alex Bregman has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and will become a free agent.

Bregman was expected to opt out of his three-year, $120M contract that he had signed with Boston last offseason.

In 2025, Bregman earned his third career all star nomination, batting .273 with 18 homeruns and 62 runs batted in in 114 games.

Bregman is expected to have a lot of interest hitting the free agent market. Aside from his three career all star selections, Bregman has also earned a gold glove and silver slugger in his 10-year career, and finished second in American League MVP voting in 2019.

