BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics are considering a season-long suspension for Ime Udoka, according to ESPN.

The suspension is one of the scenarios reportedly being discussed internally with a decision on the length of the suspension expected to come soon. Both ESPN and the Boston Globe reported the head coach is facing a “significant suspension” for violating team policy. Reports said it’s because of a relationship with a staff member.

It’s not yet clear who would replace Udoka if he’s suspended as the Celtics are set to open up training camp next week.

Udoka has earned respect from both players and fans after he led Boston to the NBA Finals earlier this year during his first season as an NBA head coach. He also led them to victories including beating the Milwaukee Bucks, winning the Eastern Conference Semifinals and beating the Miami Heat to win the conference finals. Their win against the Heat wrote their ticket to the NBA Finals but they came up short, losing to the Golden State Warriors in game six.

