PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak directly impacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent update on mask guidelines, according to new reports.

A person working in partnership with the CDC on investigations of the delta variant told the Washington Post that analysis of this outbreak showed that people who were vaccinated were transmitting the virus to other vaccinated people, adding that this data was “deeply disconcerting.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky expressed her concern with this new finding.

“With the delta variant, we now see in our outbreak investigations that have been occurring over the last couple of weeks, in those outbreak investigations, we have been seeing that if you happen to have one of those breakthrough infections that you can actually now pass it to somebody else,” she said.

Town Manager Alex Morse announced Thursday that 882 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to the recent outbreak.

Of those cases, 74 percent are among vaccinated people, Morse added.

The CDC changed course Tuesday, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

