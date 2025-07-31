LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking into reports of alarming assaults on a bike path in Lexington, where they said a man wearing a respirator mask tried to grab teenagers as they were walking.

Lexington police said they need help finding the suspect; they said there were two reported incidents of assault and battery on the bike path on Sunday and Monday between 5 and 6 p.m.

Both incidents occurred on the Minuteman Bike Path near the Great Meadows area.

Officials said, in both cases, a man showing erratic behavior approached the victims, tried to grab them, and then ran away when other people approached.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, 6 feet tall, with a lanky and thin build.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)