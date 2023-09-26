ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are back in class at Pine Grove Elementary in Rowley after reports of a strange odor prompted staff to evacuate the building.

Posting on the school’s Facebook page, officials said the building was evacuated around 10 a.m. after “an odor of natural gas” was noticed in the school’s music room.

All children and personnel were able to evacuate as authorities began to investigate the matter, according to the school. One student and one staff member were taken to a hospital out of what officials said was an abundance of caution.

After sweeping through the area, the Rowley Fire Department later determined there was no natural gas leak in the building.

By 11:30 a.m., students were allowed back into the building.

In an update, officials said the source of the odor was traced to an HVAC unit on the building’s roof. The school added that multiple HVAC units were turned off as a result and would remain off until they were fully-evaluated.

