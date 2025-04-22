BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS said four individuals were transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning following reports of a shooting in Mattapan.

The incident happened around midnight at Regis Road; ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Police were still on scene at 5 a.m. investigating between two houses.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

