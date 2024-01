MBTA personnel and the Boston Fire Department are investigating reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing.

Shuttle buses are temporarily replacing MBTA Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Harvard stations due to a reported electrical problem at Downtown Crossing.

Downtown Crossing passengers can access shuttle buses at Park Street.

Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses replace service between JFK/UMass and Harvard due to an electrical problem at Downtown Crossing. Boston Fire Department and our maintenance personnel are on scene. Updates will be provided. https://t.co/5kco5qIh7y — MBTA (@MBTA) January 16, 2024

