BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have launched a homicide investigation in Brockton, following reports of an unconscious person near the city’s center.

Brockton Police said their officers were originally called to 342 Crescent Street for a report of an unconscious person there around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arriving, the call soon turned into a homicide investigation, with State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office being called in.

Further details on the case have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

