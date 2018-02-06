FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Multiple reports state that Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home was burglarized.

The Foxborough Police Department confirmed that an investigation at the house is ongoing.

The burglary took place while Gronkowski was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, according to reports and police transmissions.

“Reports while he was away on his trip, his house was broken into; multiple safes,” a police dispatcher had broadcast.

At this time, the Foxborough Police Department has not confirmed that the incident they are investigating is a burglary.

