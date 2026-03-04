FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Wide reciever Stefon Diggs will be released by the Patriots when the start of the league year begins, per reports.

Last offseason, Diggs signed a 3-year, $63.5M contract with New England.

Diggs earned himself a Comeback Player of the Year nomination last year with the Patriots.

After only appearing in eight games two seasons ago with the Houston Texans due to injury, Diggs bounced back with the Pats, finishing the regular season with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Patriots, Diggs made his first career Super Bowl, catching three passes for 37 yards in a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last month, Diggs was arraigned on two criminal charges, including strangulation, stemming from an incident involving his personal chef. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)