FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - According to reports, the New England Patriots will sign wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $70M contract, which could end up being worth $80M.

Doubs, 25, has been with the Green Bay Packers since debuting in 2022, and last season had 55 receptions for 724 yards, recording six touchdowns.

Doubs helped the Packers to a 9-7-1 record in a very competitve NFC North last season, and will help fill the void after the Patriots announced their plans of releasing Stefon Diggs.

Doubs becomes the newest weapon in Drake Maye’s arsenal, and will look to help the Patriots defend their AFC title.

