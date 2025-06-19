BOSTON (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox have sent Kristian Campbell to AAA Worcester.

Campbell bean the season hitting well, winning American League rookie of the month, hitting .301 with four homeruns in March and April.

Since May, Campbell has posted a .159 batting average and struggled defensively, committing seven errors at second base, the second most in the majors.

On April 5, the Sox signed the rookie to a $60-million, eight year contract extension.

