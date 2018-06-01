Reports: Serial child rapist on verge of release no longer ‘sexually dangerous’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A serial child rapist who is set to be released after serving more than 40 years behind bars for raping two boys in Lawrence “is no longer a sexually dangerous person,” new psychological reports found.

Wayne Chapman, 70, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is no longer a threat to children, according to two independent psychologists.

One of the reports says because of “the combination of Mr. Chapman’s age and his deteriorating physical condition, it is my opinion that Mr. Chapman is no longer a sexually dangerous person.”

Chapman’s attorney Eric Tennen said his client is entitled to be released under law.

“The law states that once you have been evaluated by two qualified examiners and they both find that you are not sexually dangerous, then you are entitled to be released,” Tennen said.

But attorney Wendy Murphy, who represents some of Chapman’s victims, is asking the Supreme Judicial Court to keep the convicted rapist locked up.

“There is no such thing a too old to molest children,” Murphy said. “That’s a lie.”

Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in 1975 and reportedly admitted to raping between 50 and 100 other boys. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1976.

A spokesman for Gov. Charlie Baker said he does not support Chapman’s release. Baker plans to file legislation tightening regulations for sexually dangerous individuals.

A decision to release to Chapman could come any day.

