(WHDH) — Reports by CNN and the Washington Post say President Trump is ready to replace H.R. McMaster, the National Security Adviser.

It is not clear whether or not President Trump has settled on a replacement.

This comes after Rex Tillerson was fired as Secretary of State on Tuesday.

