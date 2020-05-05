‘Reprehensible’: Mass., RI men charged with $500K CARES Act fraud

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man and a Rhode Island man are facing fraud charges after seeking more than $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief money for businesses that did not exist or that they had no connections to, federal officials said Tuesday.

David A. Staveley, aka Kurt D. Sanborn, 52, of Andover, Massachusetts, and David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were charged in Rhode Island with conspiring to seek loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES. The two men allegedly claimed to have dozens of workers at four businesses, but no employees were working there, officials said.

According to court documents, Staveley and Butziger also emailed about creating fraudulent loan applications and supporting documentations to seek loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and Staveley posed as his brother in real estate transactions.

According to court documents, Staveley requested more than $438,000 in loans for dozens of employees at On The Trax, a restaurant in Berlin, and the Remington House and Top of the Bay in Warwick, RI. Investigators determined that On The Trax’s license had been revoked and the restaurant closed before the loans became available and that he had no role in running Top of the Bay.

Butziger allegedly sought a loan of more than $100,000 for a company called Dock Wireless in April, and told an undercover FBI agent he had seven full-time employees. State employment records showed no employees had been paid in 2020 by Butziger or Dock Wireless, and listed employees told told the FBI they never worked for the company, according to court documents.

“The alleged actions of defendants Staveley and Butziger are criminally reprehensible,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristina O’Connell of the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). “Defrauding a government program designed to provide financial assistance to small business owners during the Coronavirus pandemic is tantamount to taking money directly out of the pockets of those who need it most. ”

Staveley and Butziger were charged with conspiracy to make false statement to influence the Small Business Administration and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Additionally, Staveley is charged with aggravated identity theft. Butziger is charged with bank fraud.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)