BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives approved a tax bill Wednesday that is expected to raise revenue for transportation improvements.

Lawmakers voted 113-40 to raise taxes or fees on gasoline, corporations, ride-hailing services and vehicle purchases by rental car companies, according to the State House News Service.

Supporters say the bill will generate more than half a billion dollars to revitalize the MBTA system, increase road maintenance and offer greater support to transit authorities.

It now heads to the state senate for a vote.

