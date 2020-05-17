Reps Kennedy, Neal deliver masks to Holyoke Soldier’s Home

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Congressmen Joe Kennedy III and Richie Neal delivered thousands of N95 masks to Soldier’s Home in Holyoke Sunday after more than 70 of its residents died from the coronavirus.

Doctors at a Newton oncology drug company donated the 4,000 masks.

The donation comes as the facility continues to recover from one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S., where many staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

