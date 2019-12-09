Reps. Pressley and Clark walk picket line with striking Harvard students

Congresswomen Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley walked the picket line with striking Harvard University graduate students Monday.

The strike, entering its second week, began after the grad students failed to reach a labor contract with the administration. They’re striking for better pay, health care and workplace protections.

The congresswomen called on the student union and university administrators to return to the negotiation table, saying they supported the grad students.

“They are the heartbeat of this institution,” Pressley said. “What we’re doing here today is really nothing extra; it’s not radical, it’s not greedy. This is not about benevolence. This isn’t even about gratitude. This is simply what they’re owed.”

