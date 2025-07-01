PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of trash collection workers with Republic Services went on strike as the clock struck midnight Tuesday morning.

This action by the Teamsters Union is likely to impact many communities across Massachusetts as workers push for better pay and conditions; the company hopes to keep service going.

The union’s general president did not mince words when it came to Republic Services, calling the company heads “white collar criminals” and saying the union employees will do “whatever it takes” to get respect.

Workers represented by Teamsters Local 25 hit picket lines overnight in Peabody and Revere outside of Republic Services locations, potentially stalling waste collection for several communities in the Boston area, including Malden, Wakefield, Danvers, and Gloucester.

“The cost of living in Massachusetts is outrageous,” said one union member. “The money we’re getting paid is way under what it costs to survive nowadays. Right now, I’m just staying afloat.”

The striking Teamsters, who include drivers and mechanics, said they are fighting for fair wages, strong health benefits, and paid time off.

Republic said they give employees competitive pay, a leading healthcare plan, a pension plan, and generous time off and holiday pay.

People in the impacted communities are worried their trash will pile up, but feel for the union workers.

“It’s a tough job for those union guys if you ever watch them during the summer,” said Mike Conley, of Wakefield. “Trying to load those trucks. You can’t blame them for trying to get a little more benefits and more money out of it.”

Republic said they are prepared for the work stoppage and have called in employees from other areas to make sure waste gets collected.

“Many customers may experience a modified service schedule as a result of the union’s work stoppage,” the company said in a statement. “We will communicate any schedule changes to customers.”

Republic said they are disappointed that negotiations could not continue without a strike, saying the picketing does not benefit either employees or the communities.

The company said they are committed to negotiations are are hopeful there will be a deal agreed on soon.

