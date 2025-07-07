REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Waste worries continue in many communities as the Republic Services sanitation strike enters a second week with no deal.

Union workers said Republic Services refuses to give them fair wages, stronger benefits, paid time off, and better working conditions, but Republic said it does offer those things.

The strike is impacting more than 400,000 people across more than a dozen communities.

