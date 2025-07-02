REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Trash talk is escalating between union workers and Republic Services as the trash strike stretches into a second day, with both sides making accusations of criminal behavior.

Waste worries are growing in the communities serviced by Republic as the long holiday weekend approaches.

Day 2 of the waste collection workers strike is beginning with negotiations stalled and both sides trashing the other.

Republic condemned what they described as dangerous actions, saying Teamsters “slashed tires on occupied vehicles, harassed drivers serving customers, threatened employees and sabotaged trucks. This isn’t negotiating—it’s criminal behavior.”

The union released a statement of their own earlier Monday, saying: “If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who’s responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services.”

Workers said they’re fighting for fair wages, improved health benefits, and paid time off; Republic said they check all of those boxes.

Beyond the picket line, the strike can be seen manifested in the full trash and recycling bins lining the streets of Danvers, one of the 17 cities and towns affected by the strike.

Many communities set up contingency plans to address the trash trouble and concerns ahead of the July 4th weekend

“It will get a little stinky for a few days but I believe they’ll get what they deserve,” said Swampscott resident Charlie Hartney. “And we can live with it.”

Peabody resident Lenny Romans offered a different perspective.

“If the strike goes longer than Thursday, I’m looking at two weeks’ worth of trash at my house,” Romans said. “It’s not my fault you went on strike. You should take all our trash and stuff like that.”

At the Marblehead Transfer Station, quickly a popular destination in that community, resident Lauren Goglick said she was on the side of the workers.

“I hope that they get a living wage and they do the hard work,” she said. “We all get to sit in our air conditioning while they pick up our trash; I think we can all live with it for a little while.”

Affected Communities Contingency Plans as of Tuesday morning:

GLOUCESTER: For today, we ask residents to pull in their trash and recycling as we work through next steps. We are hopeful that collection can resume tomorrow and will share more details as soon as possible.

WAKEFIELD: Over the next week, please ensure your trash and recycling bins are curbside by 7 a.m. on your scheduled day. In the case where Public Works needs to perform residential trash and recycling collection, your actual pickup time may be different from what you experienced in the past. Having your bin out at 7 a.m. will ensure you don’t miss the collection. If crews do not collect as expected on your scheduled day, please leave your barrels out and staff will collect as soon as possible. Similarly, bulky items, which require a sticker, will still be collected, though it may not be at the speed at which you are accustomed.

MARBLEHEAD: The transfer station will be open to all residents this week to dispose of all their curbside trash and recycling at no cost. We will be providing updates on both the website and Code Red as soon as we have them. Thank you for your patience.

MALDEN: As a result, there will be no trash or recycling collection citywide on Tuesday, July 1. At this time, this remains a day-to-day situation. However, the current plan is to resume collection on Wednesday, July 2, with a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

DANVERS: Residents should put out their curbside collection as planned. If residents experience any issues with curbside collection, they are encouraged to contact Republic Services directly at 800-323-4285. The Town will continue to provide updates as they become available.

NORTH READING: Residents are asked to not put their trash/recycling out. The Town is in contact with Republic and is informed that Republic has contingency staffing plans in place. More information about the upcoming collection schedule will be communicated tomorrow (Tuesday). Thank you for your patience and understanding.

LYNNFIELD: A contingency plan has been prepared and will be announced tomorrow to be implemented on Wednesday if this strike continues.

SWAMPSCOTT: The town was notified of this decision early this morning. Currently, Tuesday’s (7/1) trash route will not be collected. We are expecting Republic’s reserve crews will be in town tomorrow to begin on Tuesday’s route but do not have confirmation yet. We will keep you posted as to how the week will progress.

WATERTOWN: As a result, Republic Services is unable to provide curbside trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup on July 1, 2025, and the Watertown Recycling Center will be closed. The City’s composting program run by Black Earth remains on schedule. We remain in constant contact with Republic Services about contingency plans and we expect to make an announcement later today, July 1, 2025, with updates regarding tomorrow’s schedule.

CANTON: Residents are asked not to place trash or recycling at the curb today, as there will be no scheduled pickup service. Residents who have already put their bins at the curb are asked to bring them back until further notice. Republic Services has informed the Town that it anticipated the possibility of a work stoppage and is currently mobilizing relief drivers to resume collection services in the coming days.

