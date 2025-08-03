BOSTON (WHDH) - Republic Services workers voted overwhelmingly to continue the strike that has left some communities without trash service.

Ninety-three percent of union workers voted to continue their strike for the fifth week.

The say Republic has refused to meet with them for two weeks and has failed to bring wages up to industry standards.

Republic made an offer in July but that offer was shot down by Teamsters.

