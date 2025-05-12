BOSTON (WHDH) - Venture capitalist and U.S. Marine veteran Brian Shortsleeve announced his campaign for Massachusetts governor Monday.

Shortsleeve, a Republican, says he promises to make Massachusetts more affordable. He served as the MBTA’s chief administrator from 2015 to 2017.

He is the second Republican so far to join the race, following Mike Kennealy.

Both men worked alongside former Governor Charlie Baker during his time in office.

