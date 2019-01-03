Republican Gov. Baker sworn-in for 2nd term in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican coming off a decisive re-election victory in Massachusetts, stuck to familiar policy themes and a continued emphasis on bipartisan governing as he was sworn-in to a second four-year term.

Baker was warmly received by the Democratic-controlled Legislature as he entered the House chamber Thursday for the oath of office.

In remarks prepared for delivery, Baker bemoaned an era of “snapchats, tweets, Facebook and Instagram posts, putdowns and smack-downs,” in urging Massachusetts officials to avoid “bickering and name calling” prevalent in political culture.

The governor plans to propose changes to the state’s education funding formula to help children in underperforming school districts. While not providing specifics on that or other policy initiatives in his inaugural address, he also promised continued focus on issues including transportation, housing and opioid addiction.

