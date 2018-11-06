Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire wins re-election, defeating Democrat Molly Kelly

Democrat Molly Kelly has conceded to Republican incumbent Chris Sununu in the New Hampshire governor’s race.

Kelly, a former state senator from Harrisville, was seeking to become the third woman elected governor of New Hampshire. She set her campaign against the national backdrop of the “#MeToo” movement, saying “women will not be silenced,” and talking often about her struggles as a former single mother. In her concession speech, she said will continue to work hard to make New Hampshire a place where everyone has opportunities, not just a few.

Sununu, who won his first term two years ago, argues that more significant legislation has passed during his tenure than under any other governor in the last two decades. He frequently touted the state’s strong economy and low unemployment rate, and progress made on combatting the opioid crisis and reforming the state’s mental health and child welfare systems.

