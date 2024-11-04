DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Republican Vice President candidate Sen. JD Vance made a campaign stop in Derry, New Hampshire on Saturday as both campaigns make their final push before Election Day.

Appearing before a standing-room only crowd, Vance made it very clear how he feels about his political opponent.

“For the folks in New Hampshire who want to live free, we are the only ticket in town, Donald J. Trump is the only ticket for you,” he said.

His appearance comes as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a fierce fight for every vote in the 48-hour countdown to what could be a very close election.

While speaking to supporters, Harris said, “We have two days … Two days until we decide the fate of our nation.”

With two days to go, both campaigns hit it hard in battleground states, where the stakes are high and the polls are tight. New polling shows former President Trump is no longer leading.

While speaking Sunday, Trump said, “They wanna, they wanna, they are fighting so hard to steal this damn thing.”

Trump is also under fire for comments he made at a recent rally that suggested a potential assassin would have to shoot through “the fake news” to get to him and that he doesn’t “mind that so much.”

In a statement, his campaign said, “President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the Media constantly talks and jokes about. The President’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else.”

Meanwhile, security preparations are underway to ensure safety on Election Day and beyond. National Guard troops are on stand-by in several states for potential unrest.

