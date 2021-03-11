Republicans slow push on climate bill changes

A top priority of legislative Democrats early this session – to get a major climate and emission reduction bill passed into law – hit a snag Thursday when Senate Republicans blocked a vote on the bill after being given less than a day to review the latest version drafted by Democratic leaders.

The temporary setback comes more than a month after Gov. Charlie Baker returned the climate bill, which he vetoed last session, with a variety of amendments, many of which wound up being incorporated into the newest bill. The bill would, among other things, require Massachusetts to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Democrats, including Senate President Karen Spilka and Sen. Michael Barrett, had hoped to push forward with a vote on Thursday, but details of the bill were changing throughout the day Wednesday. A final draft was released to the Senate and the public after 10 p.m., affording little time to review how the bill had changed.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and the two other Republican members of the Senate wrote to Spilka in the morning asking her to delay the vote. When she chose not to, Tarr used a procedural motion available to any senator to postpone consideration of the bill until at least the next Senate session.

Tarr said he took the step to ensure “adequate time for the members and the public to be able to review what is now standing for consideration by this body,” suggesting the Legislature was “under no particular deadline to be able pass this bill, although we all feel a great amount of urgency in responding to the issue it seeks to address.”

The Gloucester Republican noted that it took 330 days between the time the Senate voted on the initial version of the climate bill in January 2020 until the first time it reached Baker’s desk.

The delay drew a rebuke from Democrats who accused the Republican leader of standing in the way of action to address climate change.

Spilka issued a statement describing herself as “profoundly disappointed” that Republicans blocked a vote, while Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said his disappointment was “bordering on anger.”

“Generations of Massachusetts residents are calling on us, as their elected representatives, to act boldly and quickly on climate change, which threatens our planet, our livelihoods, our economy and our future,” Spilka said.

Barrett, who co-chairs the Committee on Telecommunication, Utilities and Energy and helped write the bill, described himself as “dejected” by the day’s events.

“We have done everything we can to make sure that we hear everyone in Massachusetts and certainly the members of the minority party in this very chamber,” Barrett said. “It is disheartening to realize we are once again facing the prospect of delay and once again we have to wrestle with the question of whether we are capable of rising to the occasion of what we’re told is an existential crisis.”

Tarr took exception to charges that he was trying to stall action on climate change, or asking for something unusual. He said the precise language of the amendments being recommended had not been previously debated, despite claims by Democrats that they had. He also pointed out that the time given to senators to read this final bill was less than the Senate rules allow before consideration of a conference committee report.

“I know that there may be some who would try to blur the line here and suggest that wanting time to look at something is tantamount to opposing an initiative. That is not the case,” Tarr said.

It’s unclear when Democratic leaders will try again to pass the bill, but Spilka said it would be “swift.” Speaker Ron Mariano and Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee Co-Chair Rep. Jeff Roy said the House would be ready to vote “quickly” after the Senate.

Spilka spokesman Antonio Caban said the plan was for the Senate to meet next on Monday in a formal session.

In addition to requiring Massachusetts to become a net-zero carbon polluter by 2050, the bill would set interim emission reduction requirements, require the development of a new opt-in municipal building code encouraging net-zero construction, impose energy efficiency requirements on new appliances and require the purchase of an additional 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind.

Baker had expressed concerns that the bill’s 2030 emission target of 50 percent below 1990 levels was too aggressive and unnecessary to meet the 2050 reduction requirements, and he shared the worries of the construction industry that the new building code requirements could stall housing production.

The newest Senate version of the bill rejected the governor’s amendment to allow him to set a more flexible 2030 emission level, and “net-zero” as part of the new stretch energy building code.

Details of the building code changes, however, were changing throughout the day Wednesday. After Barrett said the final deal incorporated the governor’s recommendation that municipal building codes around the state be uniform by 2028, the version released later that night did not include the deadline to standardize the new energy code.

Senate Republicans on Thursday also recommended prioritizing a vote on PPP grant tax forgiveness before the climate bill, citing the March 15 deadline for corporations to file their taxes.

“Because of the severity of those hardships and the current tax filing deadline, passage of this legislation should clearly be prioritized over other matters and should take place immediately, particularly regarding the tax component,” Tarr and Sens. Ryan Fattman and Patrick O’Connor wrote to Senate leadership.

The tax exemption has been packaged as part of a larger bill before the House on Thursday that would also limit unemployment insurance rate increases on businesses, extend a tax credit to low-income worker collecting unemployment benefits and offer additional paid sick leave for workers needing time off due to COVID-19.

