(WHDH) — People traveling from any New England state to Maine no longer have to quarantine or produce a negative COVID-19 test result.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have been added to the list of states exempt from the test or quarantine requirement.

New Hampshire and Vermont had previously been exempt.

Maine’s updated travel policy comes after the other New England states reduced their positivity and active case rates.

