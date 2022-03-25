BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee for a local tree trimming company was taken to the hospital after officials say the bucket truck he was working in malfunctioned.

Rescue crews were called to a home on Mayflower Road in Braintree Friday afternoon for reports of a construction accident.

The owner of the company said the pin in the arm of the brand new bucket truck malfunctioned and the man inside plummeted to the ground underneath the truck. There, his legs became pinned beneath the bucket and fire officials say crews used shovels to dig the man out.

He was conscious and alert when he was put on a stretcher to be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The owner of the tree trimming company told 7NEWS the man may have suffered some broken bones but is expected to be OK.

They said that the employee worked with them last season and this was his second day back on the job.

The incident remains under investigation. OSHA is on the scene as well.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

