NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Fire Department said they responded to a unique call Monday.

Firefighters helped rescue a man whose arm got stuck in a pullout bed while he was home alone, fire officials said.

The rescue crew used several bandsaw tools to carefully free the man’s arm.

The man did not sustain any injuries, fire officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)