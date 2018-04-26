Rescue crews in North Carolina suspend search for missing New Hampshire boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Rescue crews in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina are suspending their search for a missing 4-year-old boy from Manchester, New Hampshire who was swept away by a wave Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard and local agencies spent more than ten hours searching for the little boy who went missing while vacationing with his family.

Megan Rubino, who lives near where the boy went missing, said the surf was rough the last few days.

“Last night you could hear the power of the ocean and today its so deceiving because it was such a beautiful day but you never know what the ocean is doing,” she said, adding, “The thought of it just breaks your heart and makes you want to cry.”

A temporary memorial has been placed on the beach.

Officials said they are now focusing on recovery efforts.

