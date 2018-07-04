Rescue crews pull body from water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews searching for a missing swimmer at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus pulled a body from the water Wednesday evening.

Officials responded to the reservation about 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

Search teams using dive gear and a boat could be seen searching the area where the swimmer was last seen.

A body was pulled from the water about 6 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

