Rescue crews save chubby rat that got stuck in manhole cover

(WHDH) — Firefighters in the German town of Bensheim recently rescued a chubby rat that became stuck during an attempt to slip through an opening in a manhole cover.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Professional Animal Rescue of Rhein Neckar showed the rat protruding halfway out of the cover with a distressed look on its face.

Several firefighters responded to the scene and a large rescue operation ensued, prompting many to wonder why a rat rescue was so urgent.

“Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect,” first responder Michael Sehr told local media.

Crews lifted the manhole cover and were able to pop the large rodent free.

The rat was then let loose back into the sewer system.

Images of the odd incident have since gone viral.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)