BOSTON (WHDH) - Rescue crews were able to free a dog that got stuck in a drain pipe in a park in Boston following a lengthy recovery effort on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to Millennium Park in the city’s West Roxbury section after 2 p.m. launched a camera in effort to pinpoint the dog’s position inside the pipe.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters gathered around a trench near a fence as they worked to save the wayward pup.

Crews could bee seen hoisting the dog to safety shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The dog appeared to be unscathed as it trotted away with its owners after the rescue operation.

It’s not clear how the dog made its way into the drain.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Companies are at Millennium Park in W. Roxbury working to free a dog trapped in a drain pipe. They are using a camera to locate the position of the dog. pic.twitter.com/2HGgOqgtca — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 13, 2021

