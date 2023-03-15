PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young skiers lost on the back side of Wachusett Mountain were rescued Tuesday night as nor’easter snow continued to bear down on the area, according to officials.

The Princeton Fire Department said its crews were called in after two boys became lost while exploring outside the ski area’s boundaries.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Princeton Fire/EMS worked with Wachusett Mountain’s ski patrol and snow grooming department to get to the skiers, using dispatch technology that used cell phone signals to lock in GPS coordinates.

Authorities said the skiers, whose phones only had a remaining charge of around 9%, were approximately “2 miles from any civilization.”

“Personnel battled the elements, darkness and dangerous snow pack,” the department stated. “This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky and used their heads and shared body heat to survive.”

According to snow total observations from the National Weather Service, the Mount Wachusett area saw more than 20 inches fall by the end of Tuesday, with totals from Princeton itself as high as 26 inches.

Additional details on the conditions of the skiers were not released.

