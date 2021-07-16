AVON, Conn. (AP) — Rescue crews were searching Friday for two missing teenagers who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River in the Avon area.

Police said 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer, both from Plainville, disappeared Thursday night.

Several agencies were searching for the teens Friday morning near the Avon-Canton line including state police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and first responders from Avon and Burlington. The crews include divers and police dog teams.

The teens were reported missing at about 9 p.m. Thursday and rescue crews started searching soon afterward. The search resumed Friday morning.

Officials warn that area rivers and streams are swollen and fast-moving because of recent heavy rains.

