Rescue crews searching for missing swimmer in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching a body of water at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus after receiving a report of a missing swimmer.

Officials responded to the reservation about 5 p.m.

Search teams using dive gear and a boat could be seen searching the water.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)