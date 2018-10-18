Rescue dogs forced to fight each other after intruders break into animal shelter

(WHDH) — Several rescue dogs at an animal shelter in Arkansas were injured last week when intruders broke into the facility and forced them to fight each other.

The Humane Society of the Delta shared a video of the aftermath on Friday, writing that four dogs had been injured, including 9-year-old Rubio, who appeared to be sporting many cuts and gashes.

“They targeted our dogs, especially pit bulls and threw multiple dogs in small kennels together,” the shelter wrote. “We don’t know if they brought one of their dogs to ‘train’ them to fight. They might have not brought other dogs and just used ours for ‘sport’.”

The video of Rubio showed that part of his ear had been torn off in the attack.

The humane society says Rubio’s conditions are improving.

More than $19,000 has been raised to cover medical expenses for the injured dogs.

