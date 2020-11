RIO DELL, Calif. (WHDH) — Four rescue dogs in Rio Dell, California perfectly embodied post-turkey sleepiness following a Thanksgiving feast.

A video taken by Anna Schwab shows her dogs, dubbed The Rescued Boys on Facebook, in a food coma with slices of pie all around them.

“When you say you’re stuffed and then the pie comes out…” she wrote on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)